Wednesday, August 16, 2023
August 16, 2023
SEARCH
Tony Furtado, who performs at the next Pitchfork Social concert with Luke Price and special guest Harry Manx. (Photo by Alicia J Rose)
Arts & EntertainmentNews

Pitchfork Social hosts Tony Furtado and friends

By Driftwood Staff

Pitchfork Social is closing its trio of summer concerts in its new home with a stellar offering on Friday, Sept. 1.

Tony Furtado and Luke Price from Portland, Ore. will perform at The Jam Factory property at 319 Upper Ganges Rd., and will be joined by a special guest — islander Harry Manx — for part of the show.

Pitchfork Social press material describes Furtado as an “evocative and soulful singer, a wide-ranging songwriter and a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist adept on banjo, cello-banjo, slide guitar and baritone ukulele, who mixes and matches sounds and styles with the air of a master chef.” Price is a five-time and current grand national fiddle champion and multi-instrumentalist.

Manx is well known to audiences around the world for his unique blues sound that merges music styles of the East and West.

The Sept. 1 show, which begins at 7:30 p.m., was close to selling out at Driftwood press time, but Pitchfork Social’s David Youngson has provided the Driftwood with four pairs of tickets to give away to our readers. The only way to get them is to email us at news@gulfislandsdriftwood.com and tell us why you want to go to the concert. The first four people to respond will each get two tickets.

Otherwise, tickets are available here.

Two previous concerts held in the new outdoor space featured Ruth Moody and Frazey Ford and their respective bands.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Anticipation builds for Photosynthesis exhibition

BY DIANA HAYES FOR PHOTOSYNTHESIS Photosynthesis is mounting its annual fine art photography show at ArtSpring from Wednesday, Aug. 23 through Monday, Sept. 4, with an...

Facebook news ban hits local volunteer radio society

By PAUL MCELROY DRIFTWOOD CONTRIBUTOR Salt Spring Island’s nascent volunteer radio station has been caught up in Meta’s battle with the Canadian government over publishing rights...

September town hall set for fire hall project update

Salt Spring’s new fire hall project is on schedule and within budget as of July 31, according to the Salt Spring Island Fire Protection...

Driftwood Editorial: Attempt to divert fire hall course unwelcome

Salt Spring’s fire department is poised to bring the community up to speed on the Ganges fire hall project, with a public meeting set...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
few clouds
24.1 ° C
26.8 °
17.7 °
39 %
2.1kmh
20 %
Thu
22 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
22 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933