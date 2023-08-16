Pitchfork Social hosts Tony Furtado and friends

Pitchfork Social is closing its trio of summer concerts in its new home with a stellar offering on Friday, Sept. 1.

Tony Furtado and Luke Price from Portland, Ore. will perform at The Jam Factory property at 319 Upper Ganges Rd., and will be joined by a special guest — islander Harry Manx — for part of the show.

Pitchfork Social press material describes Furtado as an “evocative and soulful singer, a wide-ranging songwriter and a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist adept on banjo, cello-banjo, slide guitar and baritone ukulele, who mixes and matches sounds and styles with the air of a master chef.” Price is a five-time and current grand national fiddle champion and multi-instrumentalist.

Manx is well known to audiences around the world for his unique blues sound that merges music styles of the East and West.

The Sept. 1 show, which begins at 7:30 p.m., was close to selling out at Driftwood press time, but Pitchfork Social’s David Youngson has provided the Driftwood with four pairs of tickets to give away to our readers. The only way to get them is to email us at news@gulfislandsdriftwood.com and tell us why you want to go to the concert. The first four people to respond will each get two tickets.

Otherwise, tickets are available here.

Two previous concerts held in the new outdoor space featured Ruth Moody and Frazey Ford and their respective bands.