MACDOUGALL, Donald Alastair

It is with much sadness that the family of Donald (Don) MacDougall announce his peaceful passing at Lady Minto Hospital on April 25, 2024, at the amazing age of 96 and a half.

Don was born on October 13, 1927, in Vancouver, BC. He lived there until his family moved into the White Rock area. While living in Vancouver he met Nancy Applegath when he was 5 and she was 4 years old. Little did Don know that his friendship with her older brother Bill would reunite him with Nancy many years later and develop into a love affair that spanned nearly 72 years of marriage.

Don graduated from Semiahmoo High School and attended UBC for two years in science before being accepted to dental school at the University of Oregon in Portland. He spent his summers back in BC surveying the coast and Vancouver Island.

Don and Nancy married on September 8, 1951, in Vancouver and returned to Portland where he completed dental school.

Moving back to Vancouver after graduation Don set up his dental practice. During this time, he and Nancy lived in West Vancouver where they raised their two children Susan and Neil. While living there, Don was active in scouting and enjoyed growing orchids. Don, Nancy and the family loved spending time at their cabin on Timothy Lake in the Cariboo. Don loved to fish on all the lakes he discovered.

A family holiday visit to Salt Spring Island sparked an interest which led to them moving there in 1985. After downsizing from their home on North End Road they moved to Brinkworthy where they made many friends over 20 years.

Don embraced life on Salt Spring. He was known for his amazing gardens and was a recipient of many awards at the annual Fall Fair. He was a favourite at the Farmer’s Market where he sold his honey and garlic. Don volunteered for many groups on Salt Spring. He was one of the longest serving drivers for Meals on Wheels. Don also volunteered at the Tourist Information Centre. He enjoyed playing and teaching mahjong while living in Brinkworthy. Both Don and Nancy were active members of St. Mark’s Anglican Church. Don was a generous supporter of Lady Minto Hospital.

Don lost his beloved Nancy in February of 2023 after knowing her for 90 years. He is survived by his daughter Susan Alexander and son Neil MacDougall, his grandson Bruce (Katie) Alexander, and granddaughter Erin (Tavish) Annis. Don also has five great grandchildren Avery and Josh Annis and James, Arianne and Jaylynne Alexander.

Don spent his last years at Heritage Place for Seniors and the family would like to thank the staff there for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank the staff at Lady Minto Hospital, Connie and the Hospice Team for their kindness in Don’s final days.

As to Don’s wishes there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, Don would be honoured to have donations made to either Meals on Wheels or the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation.