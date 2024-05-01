DAVIS, Cardin Michael Sheldon

It is with profound sadness and complete heartbreak we announce the unexpected passing of our sweet, handsome, amazing son Cardin. Incredible son to Kathy Kendall and Mike Davis, little brother to Tyler (Gill) and Kecia (Sheehan) and little bro to many others. Cardin was a loving and playful uncle to Anniina, Savannah and Malika, always bringing a smile to the girls’ faces. Among so many other amazing titles, he was a beloved grandson, nephew, cousin, devoted teammate and friend. He was also a passionate animal lover and dog whisperer and is already missed by our boys (his dog brothers), Doug and Frankie.



Born in Victoria and raised on Salt Spring, Cardin graduated in 2008 from GISS. Athletic from a young age he excelled in all sports, especially soccer. He made his mark on the GISS high school team helping them reach the Provincial championships, played two years up on Metro teams, the BC provincial soccer teams and U15 Canadian National team. He received scholarship offers to many universities but settled on Trinity Western where they made it to the national championships every year that he played. He travelled extensively with soccer to many locations around the world, but no matter where soccer would take him, Salt Spring was where he most loved to play.



Once he returned to Salt Spring he started work as a landscaper which fit in perfectly with his love of the outdoors. He eventually started his own landscaping company and gained the most joy from the connection he made with some very special clients.



Although cut short, Cardin lived a full life surrounded by family, friends, fun, soccer, love and laughter. Family, friends and close connections meant everything to him. He had the most incredibly kind heart, was so modest, chivalrous, compassionate and always put others before himself, never expecting anything in return. The impact of his good nature and charming smile was evident and heartwarming. Cardin had an incredible sense of humour, a quick and sarcastic wit and loved to make people laugh. He was always the life of the party. He lived up to his name, and was such a Card. You could hear his infectious laugh before you entered the room. Music was a part of his soul. He loved to dress well, loved shopping and his fashion sense was always on point.

Cardy, dance parties with you were always the best. We will continue to dance in your honour and carry you in our hearts always and forever until we dance together again.

Jan. 16th 1990 – Apr. 14th 2024



“Cardy’s Big Party” Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 11th at 1:00 pm at the Gulf Island Secondary School Gym. To honour Cardin’s love for ‘the look’, please dress to the nines and be as colourful as Cardin would be. There will be a soccer scrimmage afterwards on the high school field for anyone who wants to participate – we know Cardin would have loved a game with friends and will probably be commenting on our skills from above (no cleats required). There will be an informal bonfire and get together at his parent’s house, Kathy and Mike’s 232 Fulford Ganges Rd afterwards. Drop in, stay awhile or a little, have a laugh, a toast, a cheers and feel the love from, and for this amazing human. He is so loved and will be so missed.

If you would like to share a memory or story and speak at the service please let us know by emailing Kathy and Mike at daviskendall@shaw.ca We would love that. We look forward to sharing memories and celebrating our beautiful boy Saturday May 11th



For anyone who cannot attend we will be streaming the service so please reach out for the link.

We are so thankful for this beautiful community. We greatly appreciate the incredible outpouring of love for Cardin and support for our family.



If you wish to make a donation to a cause that is near and dear to Cardin’s heart please do so to either Raincoast Dog Rescue @ raincoastdogrescue.com or the Salt Spring Island Youth Soccer organization

email: ssiuregistrar@gmail.com