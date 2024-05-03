Friday, May 3, 2024
May 3, 2024
NSSWD election: Pyper, Courtney win seats

By Driftwood Staff

With all votes cast, Brian Pyper and David Courtney have been elected to serve on the North Salt Spring Waterworks District (NSSWD) board of trustees.  

The results were announced by CAO Mark Boysen to about a dozen attendees at NSSWD’s Annual General Meeting held Thursday, May 2 at Community Gospel Chapel.  

Pyper, an incumbent, received 464 votes; Courtney received 311. Candidate Bryce Chapman received 229 votes. 

Among 3,140 eligible voters, Boysen said, 548 returned ballots — 538 mailed in, and 10 in-person.  

