Four local government meetings in 26 hours

Islanders engaged with local public affairs will find themselves having to make a tough choice this week as two major government bodies have meetings going on at the same time.

Both the Salt Spring Local Trust Committee (LTC) and the Salt Spring Local Community Commission (LCC) will meet on Thursday, Sept. 14. The LCC meets at the Salt Spring Island Multi Space boardroom beginning at 9 a.m., while the LTC meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. just below at the School District 64 Learning Hub. Both meetings can be accessed through livestreaming.

LCC chair Earl Rook apologized for the inconvenience resulting from the LCC inadvertently ending up with the same meeting date as the LTC, which sets its schedule for the calendar year. He said meeting guidelines are being worked on now for adoption in the next few months.

Also taking place on Thursday, Sept. 14, but in the evening, is the Salt Spring Fire Protection District’s town hall meeting about the new fire hall project and the 2024 budget. That session is at Community Gospel Chapel from 7 to 9 p.m.

The night before (Sept. 13), the LTC will hold a town hall meeting at Beaver Point Hall from 5 to 7 p.m., which can also be livestreamed through the Trust website.