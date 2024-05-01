Hewitts honoured by BC Achievement Foundation

Two Salt Spring Island residents are among only 20 Community Award recipients named by the BC Achievement Foundation this year.

Doreen and Wayne Hewitt were recognized for their active roles in championing water protection on Salt Spring Island for more than 30 years.

“Recognizing the watershed’s vulnerability, they forged partnerships with key stakeholders, including the Island Stream and Salmon Enhancement Society, Ministry of Transportation, Ministry of the Environment, and Ministry of Water, Land and Air Protection,” states information in the announcement. “In 1993, they founded the Cusheon Lake Stewardship Group. Their joint efforts have extended to establishing the Beddis and Cusheon Area Residents’ Association, fostering a broader community engagement from the original Beddis Area Residents’ Association.”

Wayne Hewitt’s leadership roles in the Salt Spring Island Water Preservation Society and Doreen Hewitt’s tenure as a special commissioner on the Beddis Water Service Commission exemplify their commitment, said the foundation. Doreen held leadership roles in 15 community groups, while Wayne led the development of the Watershed Management Plan for Cusheon Lake, completed in 2007.

“The Hewitts have vigilantly monitored governmental initiatives, zoning applications and potential threats to the island’s watershed. Their role as educators and advocates has helped to safeguard Salt Spring Island’s drinking water sources amidst increasing development pressures and climate change challenges,” foundation material continued.

“Community Award recipients are recognized for their outstanding contributions in making life better through innovation, dedication and volunteerism,” said Premier David Eby. “From young leaders to experienced organizers, from entrepreneurs to educators, this year’s honourees show us the benefits of working together to build a happier, healthier and stronger British Columbia. Their good works are an inspiration to us all.”

The 2024 Community Award recipients will be recognized in a formal presentation ceremony held in Victoria on May 8 in the presence of the Honourable Janet Austin, OBC, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia. The Community Award ceremony will be live-streamed on BC Achievement’s website beginning at 2 p.m. on May 8. The presentation ceremony will also be aired on TELUS’ Optik TV Channel 707 — Community Connections — after the event.

Each awardee will receive a medallion designed by Robert Davidson, OC, OBC. They will also be celebrated through an online #shinethelightbc campaign to commemorate their inspirational achievements positively impacting British Columbians.