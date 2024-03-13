WHITE, Maggie

“Here I lie unknown in excellent silence”. That’s my epitaph…hahaha.” Maggie White. 1946-2024

Our mother’s spirit left us today, March 4th. Loved by her children, Judith Adam and Carol Adam, grandchildren Emily, Joey and Jamin, and far-away family and friends for all her quirkiness.

In her early years she was an instructress at Brown’s School of Dancing. She met Dad when he went there with 3 friends to learn all the latest moves and the common dances of the time like the foxtrot, jive, and the Charleston. She also competed in contests and demonstrations. She was very good and loved dancing throughout her life.

Known locally as a happy hitchhiker and caring human, Mum was a familiar Salt Spring face. Often people would tell me (Carol) they knew her (although they were shocked to hear we were related).

Our family moved a lot, but the pillar of strength in the home was Mum. She always worked quickly to make a new place feel like home to help everyone adjust. Gardening everywhere she ever lived, flowers were her favourite thing, along with the colours and smells of spring, life and joy.

Mum/Maggie found her spiritual path here on the West Coast, Salt Spring, to her last breath. She loved this island and its quirks.

“Now’t so queer as folk,” something she said often, applies to her and all of us around her.

She will be truly missed.