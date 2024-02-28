DAVIES, Tudor

Tudor Davies left this world on January 15th, 2024 after a courageous battle with prostate cancer.

Tudor was born in 1945 in Wales, a very proud Welshman. In 1964 he joined the Gloucestershire Constabulary and served until 1995. Tudor was a fire­arms officer and during the last seven years of his career he was attached to the Royal Household Protection group. He was posted at Highgrove House, then home of the Prince and Princess of Wales. This was an enjoyable time for Tudor as he could carry out his passion for bird and wildlife watching. He loved sharing his knowledge with the future King. After retiring from the police force he moved to Savannah, Georgia, where his family lived.

Tudor returned to the UK in 1998 and later met Gwenlais Morgan – a meeting that was to totally change his life. In August 2012 he married Gwen, the love of his life. They moved to Canada and settled on Salt Spring Island where he joined Search and Rescue, the Trail and Nature Club and the Royal Canadian Legion. In October 2012, he became a Canadian citizen and, soon after, the Legion allowed him to carry the Canadian flag on Remembrance Day.

He moved to the Okanagan in 2019 after being diag­nosed with prostate cancer. This meant he was closer to family and made happy memories following his passion for fishing. In 2023, he rallied from his cancer treatment and came to Salt Spring on November 11th to deliver his powerful rendition of “In Flanders Fields.” In the weeks before his passing, Tudor was awarded the 2024 Judy Burch Memorial Award, which recognizes SAR members that have made an outstanding service to Salt Spring SAR and the community.

Policeman, humanitarian, volunteer, raconteur, humor­ist, wood craftsman, ornithologist, outdoors man, fish­erman, rugby fan and true friend…he loved life and was sorry to leave but was very grateful for everyone and everything. He wrote “please think of me if you see a raven (my favourite bird) and whenever Wales scores a try, especially against England”.

Da boch chi (Welsh for Goodbye/farewell).

All are welcome to come and celebrate Tudor’s remark­able life at the Legion on Salt Spring Island Saturday, March 9th from 2pm to 4pm.