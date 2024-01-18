SYKES (nee Falenda), Sharon Ann

Sharon Ann Sykes (Nee Falenda) — 1952 -2024

Sharon Ann Sykes (nee Falenda) passed away peacefully at the age of 71 on Friday, January 12th, 2024 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on May 12, 1952 in Burnaby to Audree and Michael Falenda. Sharon is predeceased by both her mother and father as well as her younger brother Lorne. Sharon is survived by her sister Carol Renshaw (Jim), husband Doug, her daughter Kimberly Beamish (Eric) and their boys Cameron and Jacob, and her daughter Amanda Cayford (Jason) and their boys Dexter and Greyston.

Sharon cared deeply for her community and she was proud to call Salt Spring Island home. It brought her immense joy to watch everyone enjoy her Christmas window display at Mouat’s each season. Sharon loved to spend her days watching her daughters and grandsons play sports, especially baseball. She also enjoyed creating cake masterpieces and timeless crafts. Her favourite place to spend her time was on her porch with her spring flowers and surrounded by butterflies. If she wasn’t sitting there, she would choose to be chasing after her 4 grandsons.

A celebration of life will be held later during the springtime, which was her favourite season.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to be made to the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation. Sharon, and her family, extend their deepest gratitude to the loving care that was given to them during this journey. A special thank-you to Dr. Reznick and his team for all of the care given to Sharon during her many years on Salt Spring.