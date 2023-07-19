Summer Outdoor Concert Series kicks off July 27

SUBMITTED BY SALT SPRING ARTS

The first concert of the five-week-long 2023 Summer Outdoor Concert Series begins with a splashy season opener on Thursday, July 27.

Salt Spring Arts is excited to present the fourth edition of the free concert series in conjunction with marquee presenters Salt Spring Country Grocer and Island Savings, a division of First West Credit Union. The events run from 6 to 8 p.m. in Centennial Park, overlooking Ganges Harbour.

The Cowichan Tzinquaw Dancers will be taking the stage at 6 p.m. on July 27 to kick off the concert series with their dynamic performance. The Tzinquaw Dancers are an intergenerational dance troupe, honouring the traditional Quw’utsun dance and songs from the Cowichan Valley. Formed in the early 1960s, they embody and empower cultural identity and the Hul’qumi’num language, through the large and elaborate dances that have been taught to them by their Elders.

Vancouver-based soul singer/songwriter Mikey Jose is the first headlining act of the season, with a familiar yet novel sound that has been turning heads internationally. Drawing comparisons to soulful heavy hitters like Stevie Wonder and Leon Bridges, Jose carves his own lane that blends generational sounds while injecting his own fresh take on growing up in modern times. Jose and his band Bungalow have performed sold-out shows in Vancouver’s biggest venues and international music festivals.

For more information about the concert series, visit www.saltspringarts.com/socs.