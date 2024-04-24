Child PFD loaner stations ready for season

Submitted by RCMSAR25

With the arrival of warmer weather and the anticipation of summer activities, the local Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSAR25) announced the annual preparation of the Personal Flotation Device (PFD) Loaner Stations for the “Kids Don’t Float” Program.

This essential service, aimed at protecting our community’s youngest members, is now operational and welcoming families and visiting guests across Salt Spring and Galiano islands — designed to mitigate drowning risks by offering complimentary access to life-saving PFDs for infants, children and youth aged six months to 16 years.

“As we welcome the summer season, we’re reminded of the importance of water safety,” said Andrew Ross-Collins, RCMSAR25’s station leader. “Our annual setup of the PFD Loaner Stations reaffirms our commitment to the wellbeing of our children.”

The PFDs are strategically situated for boaters, kayakers, paddlers and swimmers at five busy locations around the islands: on Salt Spring Island at Centennial Dock, Kanaka Dock, Salt Spring Marina, Fulford Dock and Fernwood Dock, and on Galiano at the Montague Harbour Marine Park Dock. Thanks to the efforts of RCMSAR25 volunteers, a variety of PFD sizes are available and well-maintained, ensuring families have safe aquatic adventures during the spring and summer months.

Upon the day’s end, PFDs can be returned to any loaner station, maintaining a cycle of safety for the community’s next water-bound adventure.

“These stations are a resource for all families, ensuring that a day at the water is both enjoyable and safe,” said Ross-Collins. “We encourage anyone who finds themselves in need to take advantage of this lifesaving service.”

For more details on the “Kids Don’t Float” Program or to locate the nearest PFD loaner station, visit www.rcmsar25.com.