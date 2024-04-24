Salt Spring Sneakers close out island series

Submitted by SS Sneakers

The Salt Spring Sneakers Running Club had a steady contingent of race entries throughout the annual Vancouver Island Race Series from January to April.

The final points tally for teams and individuals concluded with the Bazan Bay 5K on Sunday, April 14, but an unfortunate fueling delay with the 9:50 a.m. ferry departure from Fulford Harbour cost all Salt Spring-based runners the opportunity to make the 11 a.m. start time. Two members made the gun, Doreen Peron and Lisa Adams.

To qualify for a series award, runners must complete a minimum of five of the eight races. Thirteen women qualified for the series competition in the F 65-69 age group. Anna Ford finished 3rd, Doreen Peron was 5th and Anne Synnes finished 7th.

Andre Gerard finished 4th in the M 70-74 age group, where 10 men qualified, and amid five qualifiers for the M 75-79 age group, Eric Ellis finished 2nd.

For the VIRA team competition, the Sneakers finished 12th of 110 registered teams, with the 11 leaders having more participants than Salt Spring.

The conclusion of the VIRA Series garners two awards from Sneakers coach Susan Gordon. The 2024 Most Valuable Person certificate goes to Team Captain Eric Ellis, and the Most Improved Runner is Anna Ford.

Honourable mentions go to Anne Synnes for completing her first half marathon; new Sneakers member Lisa Adams for completing every race in the series; and Doreen Peron for consistently reaching new personal best times. Each runner who crosses the finish line earns points for their team, with extra points for podium finishes in the top three. Other Sneakers who raced this year include newcomer Chase Smith, Marion Young, who won the gold medal in her age group in the McLean Mill 10K, and Melanie van Soeren, who joined the team from her Vancouver base, earning third overall female in the Comox Valley RV 1/2 Marathon.

It takes extraordinary dedication and effort to get to the start line of any race. The Sneakers Running Club is welcoming and recreational with an active social component, but also rich with highly experienced former and active members willing to help newcomers wishing to begin or improve their walking and running programs. Contact the Salt Spring Sneakers via our Facebook group page to connect to members and our three weekly workouts. Coach Gordon also has a power- and race-walking group that can be found on Facebook at Walk This Way Salt Spring, or e-mail at susan.greenpony@gmail.com. All memberships and workouts are free.