Stingrays sending 19 to provincial championships

Salt Spring’s summer swimmers had a great showing in Duncan over the weekend, as the Stingrays sent 33 to the Vancouver Island Regional Championship meet Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre pool.

Hundreds of youth took part in the competition, representing nearly a dozen clubs from far and near — including from Pender Island’s Otters Swim Club. Most Stingrays were quick enough to qualify for at least one final, according to Salt Spring Aquatic Society president Shelly Johnson, with 26 earning medals (finishing in the top three) and 19 qualifying for the BC Summer Swimming Association provincial championships, which will be held Aug. 17 to 20 at the Nanaimo Aquatic Centre.

Stingrays board secretary Loretta Rithaler said the numbers were “as of press time” but there could be more through the possibility of “wildcard” entries — where a swimmer who might have been fourth is advanced when one of the slotted swimmers does not attend the meet for some reason. These spots also help “fill the lanes” when needed, she added, which organizers say makes for a better racing experience.

“Our Salt Spring Stingrays displayed grit, tenacity, determination, resilience and team spirit,” said Johnson. “We are very proud of them all and thank their amazing coaches for preparing them so well for this tough athletic event.”

Regional medalists who also qualified for provincials were James Penner, Grace Cole, Jasper Beerends-Meisner, Rubin Beerends-Meisner, Mikayla Langdon, Sashi Sanchez-Wickland, Pasley Hayden, William Harder, Arthur Cabello-Maclean, Elyse Walsh, Indigo Marshall, Zoe Sanchez Wickland, India Hayden, Matthias Woodley, Druehn Pinney, Keegan Otsubo-Papp, Aiden Otsubo-Papp, Clara Dickieson and Zoey Johnson. Swimmers who finished in the top three to earn medals were Logan Harder, Jacob Harder, Liam Walsh, Emerson Hayden, William Rithaler, Molly Magley and Renee Hayden.