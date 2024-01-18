STEELE, Jennifer Elizabeth Mary

Jennifer Elizabeth Mary Steele

July 27, 1985-December 28, 2023

With deep sorrow and broken hearts we want to let our friends and wider community know that we have lost our darling girl.

Jennifer was born on the island 38 years ago and grew up here surrounded by loving family and friends. After graduating from high school she attended the University of Victoria and received her degree as a Registered Nurse. She worked for several years at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Victoria where she impacted many lives in her work with children. Her compassion and empathy for people made her an exceptional nurse.

She had a special bond with animals, especially our myriad of family dogs. She loved the ocean, kayaking on the lake, music, painting and loved nothing more than a good laugh with her family and friends.

She loved her family near and far and her many close friends and co-workers.

She was predeceased by her beloved, older sister Courtenay, who she held close to her heart.

She leaves behind her Mom and Dad, her brother Casey and sister-in-law Taylor and many aunts, uncles and cousins whom she loved dearly.

Jenny was loved and cherished and will forever be held close in our hearts.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 20 at 2pm at All Saints Church in Ganges.