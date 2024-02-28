Wednesday, February 28, 2024
SELLAR, John Andrew Cordiner

A Memorial Service for John Andrew Cordiner Sellar will be held at 2pm on Monday, March 11th at Dignity Memorial, located at 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. Livestream available on request.

Born in Buckie, Scot­land to a commercial fishing family, John had a strong connec­tion to the sea. A sea­farer from an early age, John travelled throughout the world in his career with the Royal Navy and the Merchant Marine in the UK. After coming to Canada, John worked as a Cap­tain with BC Ferries for many years, living on Salt Spring Island, BC.

He is predeceased by his mother, father and two sisters (Jean and Anne), and his dear wife Claire (Tennant) Sellars, RN. Both he and Claire were proud members of the local Salt Spring Legion Branch No. 92.

He is survived by his niece Jean McGilveray, by Claire’s family in Ontario, and by aunts, uncles and cousins in Scotland. Thank you to the staff at Island View Place and Veterans Memorial Lodge for their excellent care over the past five years.

