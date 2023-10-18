Ronald Bruce Bain was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and passed away in Royal Columbian hospital August 14, 2023 with his family by his side.

Ronald Bain is the son of James Bain from Rutherglen, Scotland and Doris Vera Bain, nee Hubble from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Ron grew up in Vancouver moving with his parents before his sister Kathleen Joy was born in 1939. He attended school at Edith Cavell, Tecumseh, Van Horne and then John Oliver before studying mathematics, chemistry and architecture at UBC. He was awarded the AIBC prize in his final year at UBC. Ron worked with Erickson/Massey Architects early on in his career on projects such as on the Museum of Anthropology; Simon Fraser University; Lethbridge University; Expo Man in Community, Montreal; and the Osaka ’70 Canadian Pavilion, Osaka, Japan. Ron was president of the Architectural Institute of B.C. from 1978-79 and was elected a fellow of the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada in 1980 and became an honorary member in 1991. The architectural firm Bain, Burroughs, Hanson and Raimet was formed in 1972. Ron received the Canadian Architect yearbook Award for the Harold Winch Park in 1975. He worked with passion for many years in the firm.



After the firm, Ron focused his efforts on various committees and planning within his profession. He was the recipient of a President Medalist from NCARB (National Council of Architectural Registration Board) in 1994 for doing work with the CCAC (The Committee of Canadian Architectural Councils) while living in Ottawa. His last major project was based in Vancouver where he was an environmental advocate, in a volunteer capacity, for the South East False Creek development plan. In 2005, he and Barbara Lindsay were recipients of the Mayor’s Environmental Achievement Award.



While Ron was an inspired and professional architect, he was also a devoted husband and father. Ron married Lesley Ann Morgan on May 6, 1960 at Chown Memorial United Church in Vancouver. Together they lived in Kamloops, Montreal, Vancouver, and Ottawa until Lesley’s early death in 1992. Their children, Graeme and Alison fondly remember growing up in their family home at 3510 W. 22nd Ave in Vancouver. While their Dad was constantly renovating, the house was full of music and happy times with family, friends, and neighbours.



Ron married Eilidh Thomson in 1993 and their relationship was short, but sweet, as Eilidh passed away in 1994.

Ron retired and moved to Salt Spring Island in 1998 to Roland Rd where he pursued his passions of swimming, reading, kayaking, gardening, travelling, art, music, and cooking elaborate meals. He sat on boards, joined the local garden club, did tai chi and yoga and travelled to see family. On Salt Spring he also shared his life with Elizabeth Fletcher, and they lived together at Village Terrace enjoying the beautiful garden there for many years.



Ron enjoyed his last years gardening, going for walks with his grandson, listening to music, watching tennis, folk dancing at Fulford Hall, and spending time with family. Ron had a wonderful mind, a generous, compassionate heart, and an appreciation for beauty in all things. He loved life more when he shared his life with someone special. He cared about people, the environment, and designing for community. Ron lived his life to the fullest.



He will be missed and is remembered by his sister Kathleen Bain, and her children Greg, Linda and Laura and their families; his son Graeme Bain and Graeme’s wife Nel Grond and their children Celeste and Aurora; his daughter Alison Bain, her partner Patrick Byrne, and their children Leo and Fionn; The Thomsons- Drew, Jane, Doug, Mary and Rob; Elizabeth’s children Chris and Wendy and Wendy’s partner Wade; and the Morgan clan and all their families.



A celebration of life will be held on Salt Spring Island. Please contact merryevermore@gmail.com for details. If you are thinking of Ron and would like to do something in honour of his life, please pick a local organization, of your choosing, to donate to or help in some way.