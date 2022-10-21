Reduced capacity on Vesuvius-Crofton route as Quinitsa does replacement duty

The “small boat” is returning to the Vesuvius-Crofton route on a temporary basis.

The 63-vehicle-capacity Quinsam, which covered the route since April 13, will be undergoing required maintenance, according to BC Ferries, and will be temporarily replaced by the Quinitsa starting Monday, Oct. 24. The Quinitsa can carry up to 44 vehicles.

BC Ferries said the switch is temporary, and that planners expect the larger Quinsam to return to its service on the route on Dec. 12.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the alternate vessel’s reduced capacity,” said BC Ferries in its statement, “and look forward to the Quinsam returning to service after its required maintenance period.”