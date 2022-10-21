Saturday, October 22, 2022
October 22, 2022
SEARCH
salt spring chamber of commerce ad
MV Quinitsa, which will serve the Vesuvius-Crofton route from Oct. 24 until approximately Dec. 12 while the larger Quinsam vessel undergoes required maintenance.
News

Reduced capacity on Vesuvius-Crofton route as Quinitsa does replacement duty

By Driftwood Staff

The “small boat” is returning to the Vesuvius-Crofton route on a temporary basis.

The 63-vehicle-capacity Quinsam, which covered the route since April 13, will be undergoing required maintenance, according to BC Ferries, and will be temporarily replaced by the Quinitsa starting Monday, Oct. 24. The Quinitsa can carry up to 44 vehicles.  

BC Ferries said the switch is temporary, and that planners expect the larger Quinsam to return to its service on the route on Dec. 12. 

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the alternate vessel’s reduced capacity,” said BC Ferries in its statement, “and look forward to the Quinsam returning to service after its required maintenance period.” 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Photo exhibit, event raise funds to preserve ancient forests

An Oct. 26-30 exhibition of photographs by TJ Watt and a special event on Thursday, Oct. 27 will raise funds to help preserve old-growth forests in B.C. and other endangered ecosystems.

ArtSpring Presents Mirror Visions Ensemble – Journeys on Oct. 27

The Mirror Visions Ensemble wants to take you on a journey: A journey to far-flung destinations, accompanied by the music of Barber, Berlioz, Poulenc and more, and the poetry and text of, among others, Baudelaire, Joyce and Henry James.

Diverse arts opportunities offered by Salt Spring Arts

Salt Spring Arts currently has multiple opportunities open that could help people develop their arts projects and careers, but with the submission deadline looming, interested bodies will need to get their applications in by the end of this month.

Moss Mountain protected with Islands Trust covenant

Salt Spring has a new protected forest area along Sansum Narrows thanks to a covenant agreement between landowner Gay Young and the Islands Trust Conservancy.

Weather

Salt Spring Island
broken clouds
5.4 ° C
7.7 °
4.1 °
97 %
1.5kmh
75 %
Sat
9 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
9 °
Tue
8 °
Wed
8 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933