RCMP officers receive honours for bravery, quick action

Two Salt Spring RCMP officers received recognition during a gathering at the Legion that brought the island’s first responders together Thursday, Nov. 30.

Const. Hardip Gill and Const. Felix Charette-Thibault were each presented with a certificate from visiting Superintendent Ray Carfantan, Acting Commanding Officer for the RCMP Vancouver Island District — both for above-and-beyond actions taken before they transferred to the island.

According to an RCMP release, Charette-Thibault had responded to a medical emergency in Duncan, where he recognized the person had suffered an overdose, administered Naloxone and provided CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to hospital, where she passed away several days later. Although not the outcome hoped, it provided time for the victim’s family to say good-bye, according to the release. Charette-Thibault was nominated for a St. John Life-Saving Award.

While working in the Lower Mainland, according to RCMP, Gill witnessed a shooting and chased an armed assailant on foot through a densely populated residential area. Cornering the suspect in a residential backyard, Gill apprehended him, and the suspect was subsequently arrested. Deputy Commissionaire Dwayne McDonald, Commanding Officer for British Columbia, said Gill’s dedication and courage helped bring a successful conclusion to the incident, and that his actions and dedication to duty brought credit to himself in keeping with the highest traditions of the RCMP.

Salt Spring Detachment Commander Sgt. Clive Seabrook said he was pleased the officers were recognized.

“The actions of Const. Gill and Const. Charette-Thibault highlight the excellent work done every day by our officers across the country,” said Seabrook. “I am very proud to work with all of the staff and RCMP officers here.”