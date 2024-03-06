Thursday, March 7, 2024
RCMP are seeking Tyler Jordan Pascal, 27, on an arrest warrant for multiple charges. Photo courtesy RCMP
News

RCMP asks for help with wanted person 

By Driftwood Staff

Police on Salt Spring Island are seeking help from the public in locating a person wanted for several alleged offences. 

Salt Spring RCMP said Tyler Jordan Pascal, 27, is being sought on an arrest warrant for multiple charges, including impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, resisting arrest, mischief under $5,000 and two counts of assaulting police officers. 

Information on Pascal was released Tuesday, March 6; anyone with information on Pascal’s whereabouts is asked to call the Salt Spring detachment at 250-537-5555 or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

