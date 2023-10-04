SAR team locates missing woman 

Officials say a Salt Spring Island woman who had been missing for several hours was found by a search team in the early morning Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The woman’s whereabouts had been unknown since about 3:30 a.m., according to Salt Spring Island Search and Rescue (SSISAR) search manager Zeke Blazecka, and she may have become disoriented. More than a dozen SSISAR team members, along with RCMP, joined the search near Cranberry Road after a 5 a.m. call out, Blazecka said; the woman was found barefoot, injured and immobilized by fencing, and was taken by a BC Ambulance crew for treatment.

“We had lots of luck on our side this morning,” said Blazecka. “RCMP had already done a road search, so we were in the forest and one of our teams heard her. We could have passed her by quite easily in the darkness.”

This was the first call out for SSISAR since August, and the sixth mobilization of the calendar year, according to Blazecka.