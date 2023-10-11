Friday, October 13, 2023
October 13, 2023
Obituaries

PAUL WILLIAM CHYZ

July 13, 1948 – Sept 30, 2023

For the past two months Paul had been battling a brain tumor and had undergone 3 surgeries. Sadly at the age of 75 he was defeated. He passed away peacefully Sept 30 at Vancouver General Hospital.


He was born and grew up in Montreal, and moved to BC in 1970. He lived in Victoria for many years, then moved to Saltspring Island 30 years ago, where he enjoyed a simple life with his music, his garden and his friends.


He leaves behind his sisters Vera, Julie and Nina, brother Frank, four nephews and many friends.


At his request, there will be no service. He will be missed deeply by all who knew him, and never forgotten.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933