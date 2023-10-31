New Ganges fire hall project ‘officially’ begins

The Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District (SSIFPD) held a project commencement ceremony at the site of the new $13.7-million Ganges fire hall on Lower Ganges Road next to Brinkworthy on Monday, Oct. 30.

Speakers at the event included SSIFPD CAO Rodney Dieleman, Salt Spring Fire Chief Jamie Holmes, Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May, fire trustee John Wakefield, Salt Spring CRD director Gary Holman and Makayla Joe-George of the Stqeeye’ Learning Society, who did the land blessing.

Monik Nordine led the crowd in singing O Canada, with people heading to the Legion for a reception with snacks, tea and coffee afterwards.

Updates on the fire hall project are available on a dedicated space on the fire district’s website.