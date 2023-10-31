Tuesday, October 31, 2023
October 31, 2023
SEARCH
SSI Fire Protection District CAO Rodney Dieleman, left, and Fire Chief Jamie Holmes unveil the Building for Tomorrow sign at the new fire hall site. (Photo by Susan Lundy)
News

New Ganges fire hall project ‘officially’ begins

By Driftwood Staff

The Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District (SSIFPD) held a project commencement ceremony at the site of the new $13.7-million Ganges fire hall on Lower Ganges Road next to Brinkworthy on Monday, Oct. 30.

Speakers at the event included SSIFPD CAO Rodney Dieleman, Salt Spring Fire Chief Jamie Holmes, Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May, fire trustee John Wakefield, Salt Spring CRD director Gary Holman and Makayla Joe-George of the Stqeeye’ Learning Society, who did the land blessing.

Monik Nordine led the crowd in singing O Canada, with people heading to the Legion for a reception with snacks, tea and coffee afterwards.

Updates on the fire hall project are available on a dedicated space on the fire district’s website.

Monik Nordine leads the group for the singing of O Canada. (Photo by Susan Lundy)
Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May speaks at the fire hall groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 30. (Photo by Susan Lundy)
Makayla Joe-George of the Stqeeye’ Learning Society gives the land blessing at the Oct. 30 fire hall groundbreaking event. (Photo by Susan Lundy)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Fire hall project updated 

People attending the Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District (SSIFPD) town hall meeting last Thursday came away with a fulsome three-course meal of information.  The...

Fire district’s draft budget tops $5 million

A draft fire district budget for next year has been put before trustees, with another large increase and a strong indication that inflation, rather...

September town hall set for fire hall project update

Salt Spring’s new fire hall project is on schedule and within budget as of July 31, according to the Salt Spring Island Fire Protection...

Driftwood Editorial: Attempt to divert fire hall course unwelcome

Salt Spring’s fire department is poised to bring the community up to speed on the Ganges fire hall project, with a public meeting set...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
scattered clouds
8.3 ° C
9.9 °
6.4 °
62 %
2.1kmh
40 %
Wed
8 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
10 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
7 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933