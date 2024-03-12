Wednesday, March 13, 2024
NSSWD and fire board candidates step up

By Robb Magley

Governance for Salt Spring’s two largest improvement districts will see changes this spring, as candidates have been nominated and an election set for trustee positions with both the Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District (SSIFPD) and the North Salt Spring Waterworks District (NSSWD). 

Three nominations for two trustee positions on the fire district’s board triggered election plans there, according to SSIFPD staff. Rob Oliver (incumbent), Dennis Lucarelli and Jenny McClean were successfully nominated to be candidates. That election will be held April 27, with trustees beginning a three-year term. 

At NSSWD, three nominees will also vie for two seats on the water district’s board at an election set for May 2; both positions there are also for three-year terms, according to that district’s staff, who announced incumbent Brian Pyper, with Bryce Chapman and David Courtney, are all seeking office. 

SSIFPD trustee Wynona Cook and NSSWD trustee Chris Dixon will not be seeking further terms. 

For the fire district, voting will take place by both mail-in ballot and in person; mail-in ballots will be sent out March 26 and must be received at the fire hall in Ganges — 105 Lower Ganges Rd. — by 4 p.m., Thursday, April 25. Advance in-person voting will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at the fire hall, with regular voting at the same time and place Saturday, April 27. 

Similarly, in the NSSWD election, voters can participate in an advance mail-in ballot process or an in-person voting process; voting packages and instructions will be mailed to all eligible voters on March 22, and ballots must be received at the district office — 761 Upper Ganges Rd. — by 4:30 p.m. April 30. In person voting on May 2 will begin at the Community Gospel Chapel at 2 p.m. and end at 6 p.m.  

NSSWD’s AGM will begin as soon as voting closes. The fire district’s AGM will be held at the fire hall 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 29. A link to those meetings, for those interested in attending online, will be available closer to the dates at northsaltspringwaterworks.ca and saltspringfire.com. 

