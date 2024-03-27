Wednesday, March 27, 2024
March 27, 2024
SEARCH
News

PFAS-free gear phasing in

By Robb Magley

Salt Spring’s fire department is moving to eliminate protective gear made with materials linked to increased cancer rates — and trustees for the Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District (SSIFPD) are backing plans to make firefighters’ gear safer. 

Textiles used to manufacture firefighters’ multi-layer protective clothing currently in service have been shown to contain measurable amounts of a group of lab-made chemicals known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Health Canada and other agencies have concerns about continuous exposure to PFAS — which has been linked to cancer — and a recent follow-up study by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology has shown that those textiles release more PFAS when subject to wear and tear. 

SSIFPD trustees asked staff to prepare a plan to replace existing equipment with a PFAS-free alternative, including a cost analysis, information on availability and the regulatory approval process and a rollout plan for outfitting Salt Spring’s firefighters with that gear.  

“It’s been a long fight,” said acting Assistant Fire Chief Warren Nuyens. “We’re needlessly being exposed to [PFAS] chemicals on top of the work that we’re doing, which is already dangerous to begin with.” 

Concerns over PFAS — sometimes referred to as “forever” chemicals — were raised at the fire district’s Safety Committee a few years ago, according to Fire Chief Jamie Holmes. Typically, firefighters’ protective clothing — called turnout gear — lasts roughly 10 years, Holmes said, so to avoid a big hit to the budget all at once, the district would routinely replace eight sets each year on a staggered basis. 

“But over the last two years, we have only bought gear that needed to be replaced [immediately] because it has been degraded,” said Holmes, “because we’ve been trying not to buy the PFAS gear and we’re waiting for something PFAS-free to come out.” 

Firefighters in Vancouver this month said they had found a manufacturer that can supply turnout gear that doesn’t contain PFAS, Holmes said — and, subject to regulatory approval, it should be available relatively soon to most departments without a significant cost difference compared to existing products. 

“Gear in Europe does not have the [PFAS] chemicals, so the technology exists,” said Holmes. “Now, manufacturers can always take the opportunity to say that it’s something new to push up the price; but really it just means using ‘chemical a’ instead of ‘chemical b’ to protect you.” 

Trustee Rob Oliver pointed out MLA Adam Olsen has brought a private member’s bill to the provincial government that would phase PFAS out for firefighters across B.C. over the next five years. 

“Which I think would be lovely,” said Oliver, “but may be a bit pie-in-the-sky.” 

Nuyens told trustees that even under normal circumstances, there was about a two-month lead time to have protective gear built for firefighters. 

“If the province makes a big switch, I think there’s likely to be a large backlog on producing this gear,” said Nuyens. 

“If we can be on the earlier edge of ordering, it would be wonderful.” 

Sign up for our newsletter and stay informed

Receive news headlines every week with our free email newsletter.

Other stories you might like

CRD announces temporary water shutoff

Many Salt Spring Island residents will temporarily have no water during a rolling maintenance program starting Tuesday, April 2, according to a notice issued...

Wellness fair and tour merge

The second annual Salt Spring Well-being Fair is shaping up for next weekend at Mahon Hall, with an island-wide “tour” feature added for the...

New Portlock concept floated

Salt Spring officials got a preview of the latest concept for Portlock Park last week, and a plan for improvements at the site may...

Transit ‘pass-ups’ alarm LCC

Data showing how many locals get left behind when Salt Spring’s buses fill up has island officials reexamining whether expanding service should be a...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Weather

Salt Spring Island
scattered clouds
8.1 ° C
9.7 °
6.7 °
85 %
4.1kmh
40 %
Thu
8 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
9 °

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada
Office hours:
Monday–Thursday 9 am–4 pm
Friday 9 am–noon
250-537-9933

driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com