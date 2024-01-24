MITCHELL, Douglas Herbert

Douglas Mitchell Herbert

July 14th, 1942 – December 21st, 2023

Doug passed away on December 21st, 2023, after a lengthy illness. He had a full life, accomplishing many goals along the way, and he influenced the lives of his students and players while teaching and coaching.

One of his life goals was to play football in the CFL, the same as his older brother. He started his seven-year football career in 1968 and retired in 1974 having played on two winning Grey Cup teams (one with Hamilton and one with Montreal), and as a rookie was on the sidelines with Hamilton for another.

While playing football he taught high school and then, after leaving football, began a career coaching at the university level, first at Mount Allison University and then at the University of Toronto, before returning to his roots and a successful high school coaching career. Eventually retiring, he and his wife moved to Salt Spring Island and opened a clothing store, Ganges Garment Company, closing it after 14 1⁄2 years. He enjoyed meeting people and this was a perfect setting for him. As life slowed for him he still persevered on the golf course and his family appreciated the care shown him by his fellow golfers.

Doug emigrated from England when he was four years old and grew up in Windsor, Ontario where he and his wife met when they were both in high school. They were married for 57 years.

He is survived by his wife Diana, three children, Christina (Matt), Stacy (Michael) and Todd (Racheal), two grandchildren, Michelle and Mackenzie, brother Bill and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Nelly and Fred, and by his brother Michael.

Doug’s outgoing personality created strong bonds in all facets of his life He had connections across the country, whether an athlete, a coach or a fellow golfer, but the centre of his life was his family. He celebrated their successes and encouraged them when things weren’t going too smoothly. He was passionate about his life and always gave a hundred percent to whatever he did. His passing leaves a big hole in their lives.

Thank you to the home care workers for their care while he was still at home, and to Dr. Kalf, the staff of Lady Minto Hospital and the Extended Care Unit for the care he was given over the last months, and to Dr. Crichton, family doctor for several years.

A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date.