January 28, 1955 – September 2, 2022.

Verna was born and died on the island she loved most dearly, Saltspring Island. She was an amazing talented artist, and loved the ocean. She was friendly, kind and generous. She had a laugh you can hear from afar. You will be missed.

Celebration of Life on January 28, 2023 at Fritz Movie Theatre Saltspring Island from 1-3 pm.