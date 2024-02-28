MAINWARING, Eric “ACE”

Eric “ACE” Mainwaring, age 76, passed away peacefully in Nanaimo on Saturday, February 24th. A man full of character and humor throughout life, he will be forever loved and remembered.

He was born to Gordon and Enid Mainwar­ing on Friday, February 13th, 1948 in Daw­son Creek, BC, and was raised in Edmonton, Alberta. As a young man Ace went to RCMP basic training in Regina, Saskatchewan. In his first post, Port Hardy, he met his future wife Gunna, when he walked his muddy boots across her freshly mopped floor. They were married on May 20th, 1972 and enjoyed almost 52 years together.

Ace continued his career as an RCMP officer, working in Island communities around BC. He served Port Hardy, Courtenay, Saltspring Island and Haida Gwaii, before settling his family in Nanaimo.

Some of his affiliations included Admi­ral Lodge #170 on Saltspring Island, The Saltspring Volunteer Fire Department, and the Royal Canadian Legion. He played hockey, baseball, and loved curling. He passed on his love of sports to youth as both a hockey and fastball coach in Courtenay and Nanaimo.

Ace was also an avid hunter who did sea­sonal trips to Northern BC for moose with his hunting partners. Ace lived a full life and retired early to spend time with his family and grandchildren.

Ace enjoyed his Thursday morning break­fasts, strong handshakes, games of crib for a penny a point, chess, monopoly and cheezies with the grandkids, maple fudge, Kenny Rog­ers, watching curling, and the morning coffee routine with Gunna. He was a generous man and a great host; never wanting anyone to leave his house hungry.

Ace was also known for a lot of “Ace-isms”:

“Walk backwards so you can see where you’re coming from”

“Five bucks”

“About a four”

“To make a long story short…”

“Give yer head a shake”

“Hello, my name is John Johnson”

“Hey Alice!”

“Don’t go there…”

Ace leaves behind his wife Gunna, daugh­ters Inga (Lyle), Loa (Dan), and his son Gor­don (Cindy… his favorite daughter-in-law), along with his grandchildren Hailey, Josh, Nik, Emma, Cashel and Roman.

Respecting Ace’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial. As an RCMP member for 35 years, Ace’s family would appreciate it if you would take some time to thank a first responder today. In lieu of flowers, contri­butions in memory of Ace can be made to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital’s Pallia­tive Care Unit.

Ace’s parting words to those he loved were in line with his life as a cop. “Drive slow and watch the cars”.

Photo Credit: Hjordis Didi Jonsdottir