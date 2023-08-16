Wednesday, August 16, 2023
August 16, 2023
SEARCH
Singer-songwriter Haley Blais. (Photo by Mackenzie Walker)
Arts & Entertainment

Haley Blais headlines final park concert of summer

By Contributed Article

SUBMITTED BY SALT SPRING ARTS

Salt Spring Arts’ final free Summer Outdoor Concert of 2023 takes place next week.

Join together in Centennial Park to cap off the season on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m., with Vancouver-based singer/songwriter Haley Blais headlining the series’ finale. She has been turning out song after song of defiant scream-into-your-pillow bedroom pop anthems recorded in her actual bedroom since 2014. Her debut studio LP, Below the Salt, is a coming of age story that recognizes that there is no real “coming of age.” Blais’ signature sound has matured into a distinct new voice with lyrics reflecting joy, radical acceptance and manifestation.

Local Salt Spring based multi-instrumentalist Ashton Bachman will be warming up the stage that night. Focused on crafting several genres of music, he works to blend west coast roots and folk music with sultry reggae elements. Bachman’s dynamic melodies and resonant arrangements paint a soundscape unique to the island.

This week’s concert in the park, featuring Astrocolor and Tarran the Tailor, starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Series marquee presenters are Salt Spring Country Grocer and Island Savings, a division of First West Credit Union.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Soul singer Dos Santos next outdoor concert guest

SUBMITTED BY SALT SPRING ARTS With summer in full swing, Salt Spring Arts presents the third week of this year’s Summer Outdoor Concert Series. Audiences are...

Summer Outdoor Concert Series kicks off July 27

SUBMITTED BY SALT SPRING ARTS The first concert of the five-week-long 2023 Summer Outdoor Concert Series begins with a splashy season opener on Thursday, July...

Elemental celebrates fine wood and metal craft

BY ELIZABETH NOLAN For Salt Spring Arts Artcraft’s second showcase exhibition of the season opens Friday, July 14 on the Mahon Hall stage with an...

First exhibition in Archipelago series opens Friday at Mahon Hall

By KIRSTEN BOLTON For Archipelago Two days out from the opening of Salt Spring Arts’ 16th Annual Spring Art Show at Mahon Hall, executive director Yael...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
clear sky
18.3 ° C
20.7 °
14.7 °
71 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Thu
21 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
22 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933