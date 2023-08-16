Haley Blais headlines final park concert of summer

SUBMITTED BY SALT SPRING ARTS

Salt Spring Arts’ final free Summer Outdoor Concert of 2023 takes place next week.

Join together in Centennial Park to cap off the season on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m., with Vancouver-based singer/songwriter Haley Blais headlining the series’ finale. She has been turning out song after song of defiant scream-into-your-pillow bedroom pop anthems recorded in her actual bedroom since 2014. Her debut studio LP, Below the Salt, is a coming of age story that recognizes that there is no real “coming of age.” Blais’ signature sound has matured into a distinct new voice with lyrics reflecting joy, radical acceptance and manifestation.

Local Salt Spring based multi-instrumentalist Ashton Bachman will be warming up the stage that night. Focused on crafting several genres of music, he works to blend west coast roots and folk music with sultry reggae elements. Bachman’s dynamic melodies and resonant arrangements paint a soundscape unique to the island.

This week’s concert in the park, featuring Astrocolor and Tarran the Tailor, starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Series marquee presenters are Salt Spring Country Grocer and Island Savings, a division of First West Credit Union.