Soul singer Dos Santos next outdoor concert guest

SUBMITTED BY SALT SPRING ARTS

With summer in full swing, Salt Spring Arts presents the third week of this year’s Summer Outdoor Concert Series.

Audiences are invited to gather together again in Centennial Park on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m and enjoy a picnic with loved ones with live music and Ganges Harbour sparkling in the background.

Emerging Salt Spring Island artist Salome Cullen will be opening the show with his signature roots sound. His unique performance is authentic and raw, with a classic country twang and rich storytelling through song. Cullen released his debut eponymous album in 2023, featuring a breath of neo-classic fresh air in a genre full of cookie-cutter remakes.

The headliner for SOCS’ third concert is Krystle Dos Santos, a two-time Western Canadian Award-winning singer/songwriter and performer living on the land of the Halkomelem-speaking peoples in B.C. From singing on stage with Stevie Wonder and Michael Buble, Dos Santos’ magnetic charm, powerful vocal prowess and eclectic style drive her live performances. From the sultry, syncopated funky rhythms to the classic soul and R&B infused instant classics, her writing pays tribute to her heroes and influences while exploring fresh new vistas of urban soul.

Music lovers should also be sure not to miss this week’s concert with Logan Staats and Sarah Smith, starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3.

For more information about the concert series, visit saltspringarts.com/socs.

Series marquee presenters are Salt Spring Country Grocer and Island Savings, a division of First West Credit Union.