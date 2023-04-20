Thursday, April 20, 2023
April 20, 2023
Jimmy Pieschke, also known as James or Jimmy Leduc.
Fugitive apprehended in Parksville  

By Driftwood Staff

A manhunt ended this week for a man who had been thought to be on Salt Spring Island, as he was located — and subsequently arrested — in Parksville, B.C. 

Jimmy Pieschke, who had been wanted by police on child pornography charges from Quebec, was arrested Wednesday, April 19, after a member of the public spotted him on Vancouver Island and alerted the RCMP, according to media relations officer Sgt. Shane Worth. 

Sgt. Worth said Oceanside RCMP officers “quickly located and arrested” Pieschke, who is criminally charged in Quebec with making child pornography. He is being held in custody to be escorted to Quebec to appear in court. 

The RCMP had asked for assistance from the public in locating Pieschke months ago, after Pieschke failed to appear for a court date. At the time, the RCMP said he had been seen on Salt Spring Island Feb. 10.  

