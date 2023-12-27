Friday, December 29, 2023
December 29, 2023
Obituaries

FROOME, Gregory Michael

It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Gregory Michael Froome (born November 28th, 1962).

Greg passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side on November 28th, 2023.

Predeceased by his parents Leora and Bill. Greg will continue to be held near and dear in the hearts of his family: his beloved wife of 37 years, Karen, his beautiful daughters Kayla (Jesse) and grandbaby Ella, Chelsea (Mark), his two brothers, Bruce (Carole), David (Tanya) and three sisters Eleanor (Steve), Christine (Glenn), Cathy (Don). He will be loved and missed by his many nieces and nephews.

We hope you are enjoying the things you always loved – fishing, playing X Box or riding one of your motorbikes. ❤❤

You will be forever loved and greatly missed, Gramps / Fauz,

Karen (Spike), Kayla (Kallerz), Chelsea (Stonkz), Rylee (Bean)

