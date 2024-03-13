FLOWERS, Roger

Roger Flowers passed away peacefully on February 23rd, 2024 at the Greenwoods care facility on Salt Spring Island. He was 91 years old.

Roger was born in London, England, on January 21, 1933 to George and Mable Flowers. While growing up he had two keen interests; bicycle racing, where he won numerous races, and becoming an electrician, starting his apprenticeship at the age of 15.

A year after marrying Audrey Miller in 1955, they immigrated to Canada. After living in Vancouver for a few years they eventually settled in Tsawwassen at the beginning of 1963. This was the place they would call home until 2015, when Roger and Audrey moved permanently to Salt Spring Island. They had always loved Salt Spring, having purchased a place there in 1972.

Roger’s career as an electrician took him all over British Columbia and sustained his interest in the trade for over 50 years. As cycling was prevalent here in Canada, Roger started learning as much as he could about all the trades he encountered throughout his career, feeling it was necessary in order to build a successful life in Canada.

Roger is predeceased by his parents, George and Mable, sister Joan and his beloved son Adrian. He leaves behind numerous nieces & nephews by marriage in England who were a constant source of interest and affection.

He is survived by his wife Audrey of 69 years and his son Chris.

The family would like to thank the staff at Greenwoods for all of the incredible support they provided.