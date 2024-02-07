DAY, Martyn David

Martyn David Day was born May 1st, 1938 in the small village of Aberbeeg, South Wales. He died of pneumonia on January 20th, 2024 just three days after a successful, long-awaited hip operation.

He first came to Salt Spring in 1990. The island offered him a refuge from a very busy life as an engineer in the metals business. By the time he retired to the island full time in 1999 he had travelled through and worked in 52 different countries. His greatest pleasure came from finally being able to stay at home, make a garden, join a choir and do some serious hiking.

He loved that we were able to share the property with so many artists over the years and he relished the rich diversity their ideas and work brought to the place. That some of them came with children was an added bonus. He was unwavering in his support for a wife, two daughters and four grandchildren all involved in design and the visual arts but he really hoped that his two very youngest grandsons might one day choose a sensible career in the sciences. He was tremendously proud of his only son, a ski guide, who carries on the family tradition of loving a good adventure.

All his life Martyn loved a good time, an honest day’s work, and the company of good friends. He was able to enjoy most of those things to the end of his days.

A celebration of his life was held at his home with family and close friends on January 27th.