Thursday, June 29, 2023
June 29, 2023
An early-morning photo of raccoons in the yard of photographer Anna McColm was one of the photos in the 2022 edition of the Day in the Life of Salt Spring Island publication.
Day in the Life of Salt Spring Island photos encouraged

By Driftwood Staff

This Saturday, July 1 is the day for the 20th annual Day in the Life of Salt Spring photography event, with photos of happenings on the island and surrounding waters invited from community members.

Photos must be taken between the hours of 6 a.m. on July 1 through 6 a.m. on July 2. It’s a wonderful opportunity to share your day (or that of your friends, family members or work colleagues).

People are welcome to submit one photo or up to 20. Caption information is required, including the time when the photos was taken, and photos should be on the larger size to ensure optimal print quality.

Email Driftwood editor Gail Sjuberg at news@gulfislandsdriftwood.com for more details. Photos can be sent to that address as well. It’s helpful to know in advance how many people plan to submit photos, but it’s not necessary in order to participate.

