DAVIDSON, (Nee McLennan) Mary Elizabeth

Mary Elizabeth Davidson (Nee McLennan)

August 10, 1930 – December 19, 2023

Mary passed away gently and peacefully at a time of her choosing with family by her side. Born in Vancouver’s Grace Hospital, Mary spent her early childhood on Salt Spring Island, followed by a few years in Duncan, Victoria and Saanichton before her family moved into the home her father built near Deep Cove. After Normal School Teacher Training in Victoria she moved to Surrey, B.C. and taught for 2 years at the one-room Grandview Heights Elem. Sch. She married Don Davidson in 1950 and by the end of 1957 was the mother to five. Mary did a stint of substitute teaching throughout Surrey in the 1960s before teaching full-time for a decade at Cloverdale Catholic School.

She then went on to earn a B.Ed degree with a double major at UBC, followed by 7 years at Delta Manor Elementary School as a Teacher Librarian. Mary and Don retired to Salt Spring in the early 1980s where she became a member of the Historical Society and in 1989 guided the establishment of the island’s Archives, whose collections include photos and stories of the McLennan family homestead from the late 1800s. She returned to reside in South Surrey in 2014.

Mary developed a passion for genealogy in the 1960’s after discovering her connection to one of Surrey’s early pioneer families. Sixty years later she had traced both her and Don’s ancestry back many centuries to leave a last ing legacy for future generations. Mary was also an avid reader, never shy about sharing an opinion, and ever ready to take up her pen in support of protecting South Surrey forests and farm land.

Predeceased by her husband, Don, and sister, Jean; survived by her brother, Robert (Lesley) and cousin, Agnes Cunningham of Fulford Harbour; Mary will be lovingly remembered by her 5 children and their spouses: Gary (Caroline) on Pender Is; Bob (Pat) in Vancouver; Karen Sadler (Ian) in Stroud, England; Bruce (Cathy) in N. Vancouver; and Lynne Palmer (Booth) in Delta; 9 grandchildren of whom she was so very proud: Jesse, Sarah, Kristina, David, Kasandra, Sheree, Janice, Troy and Spencer; and 18 (soon to be 20) great grandchildren.

The family is sincerely grateful to Mary’s neighbours: Randy and Sharon; and dear friends: Sandy, Jola and Dinah; whose help and visitations meant so much. We would also like to express our heartfelt appreciation to the kind and caring staff at the Irene Thomas Hospice, with a special thank you to Susan and Parm.

No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation or a charity of your choice.