Friday, October 28, 2022
October 28, 2022
SEARCH
Smoke from a backyard burn near Ganges on Oct. 28. Salt Spring Fire Chief Jamie Holmes advises that the backyard burn has not yet been lifted and asks people to refrain from burning debris at this time.
News

Burn ban in place on Salt Spring until Nov. 2

By Driftwood Staff

Despite the recent rainfall, backyard burning remains banned on Salt Spring.

As smoke could be seen billowing around various spots on the island on Friday, Salt Spring Fire Chief Jamie Holmes reminded the public that the burn ban had not been lifted.

“Even though people may be seeing smoke around the island, backyard burning remains closed at this time,” he said.

The ban will be lifted to allow burning of hand piles of debris at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 2. 

In addition to requiring a burning permit from the fire department, hand-pile fires must be a minimum of 10 meters from any structure and 5 meters from standing vegetation and fencing. The size of the pile must not exceed 3 meters in diameter and 2 meters in height. The fires should only be burned in open areas. No material is to be added less than two hours before sunset.

“Just because it’s raining and the grass is wet, does not mean it’s safe to burn,” Holmes said. “Simply scraping down a few inches in the soil will show how dry it still is over most of the island.” 

Burning bylaw regulations are available on the saltspringfire.com website.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

MP Elizabeth May expresses support for fire hall proposal

Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has added her voice to leaders urging public support for the Salt Spring fire hall referendum. “I am writing in...

Fire hall referendum process gets rolling

The wheels on a long-anticipated Salt Spring fire hall referendum process are finally turning in public, with a hot-off-the-press informational brochure released Friday and...

Fire department says loss of firefighters due to vaccination status won’t compromise ability to respond

Salt Spring Fire Chief Jamie Holmes says fire-rescue operations won’t be compromised even if the department loses the ability to call on 10 per...

Firefighting recruits wanted for salt spring department

By EMELIE PEACOCK Driftwood Staff Salt Spring’s fire department is on a recruitment drive for new members and tonight Hall 2 will be open to anyone...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
broken clouds
7 ° C
9.7 °
4.7 °
83 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Sat
11 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
10 °
Tue
8 °
Wed
5 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933