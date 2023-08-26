Sunday, August 27, 2023
August 27, 2023
SEARCH
SSIFR firefighters hold a kitten they rescued from a structure fire at 200 block Maliview Drive on August 25. The kitten was treated for smoke inhalation and made a full recovery. Seen here are, from left, Ivan Rossman, Peter Verheul and Jodi Banford, who made the save during a primary search.
News

Firefighters contain Maliview fire

By Contributed Article

SSI Fire Rescue News Release

Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue (SSIFR) responded to a structure fire at 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the 200-block of Maliview Drive.

“It was a great save. The on-shift crew was out the door within 30 seconds, and on scene within 12 minutes; the crew made an interior attack, and confined the fire to the room of origin using only 320 gallons of water,” said SSIFR Assistant Chief Mitchell Sherrin.

“Something that really helped to slow fire growth was that firefighter Jovian Wiefelspuett, who lives nearby to the incident, was able to get to the structure rapidly. He closed all the doors and windows on the structure, which limited fire growth before the first fire engine arrived.”

A kitten was rescued from the structure and treated for smoke inhalation with a complete recovery. No occupants, pets or firefighters were injured. The occupant was displaced from their home due to smoke and water damage but they were able to find accommodation for the evening, Sherrin stated.

A total of 17 firefighters and seven apparatus responded. BC Hydro, RCMP and BCAS also attended and provided services.

Fire investigation found that the source of the fire appeared to be from a small collection of discarded rechargeable batteries and cell phones. According to safety advice from the National Fire Protection Association, people should not put lithium-ion batteries in the trash. They should instead be taken to a recycling location, and not be kept in discarded piles.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Nonprofits settle Seabreeze court case

Much of the legal conflict surrounding the former Seabreeze Inne has been resolved, according to a flurry of terse but decisive court documents released...

Fire prompts evacuation from Kings Lane 

Quick action from Salt Spring Island firefighters kept flames from spreading into temporary supportive housing units on Kings Lane, according to officials, who said...

Firefighter deployments valuable on several fronts

SUBMITTED BY SSIFPD TRUSTEES The Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District (SSIFPD) is proud to announce its commitment to supporting British Columbia’s wildfire efforts by...

Viewpoint: Bylaw 530 urgency confounds

By ELISSA POOLE Minks that slip inside a henhouse might kill 50 chickens, but only eat one. That’s overkill. I’d also categorize Bylaw 530 as overkill....

Weather

Salt Spring Island
few clouds
15.3 ° C
20.6 °
13.8 °
74 %
1kmh
20 %
Sun
22 °
Mon
22 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
16 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933