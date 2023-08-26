Firefighters contain Maliview fire

SSI Fire Rescue News Release

Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue (SSIFR) responded to a structure fire at 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the 200-block of Maliview Drive.

“It was a great save. The on-shift crew was out the door within 30 seconds, and on scene within 12 minutes; the crew made an interior attack, and confined the fire to the room of origin using only 320 gallons of water,” said SSIFR Assistant Chief Mitchell Sherrin.

“Something that really helped to slow fire growth was that firefighter Jovian Wiefelspuett, who lives nearby to the incident, was able to get to the structure rapidly. He closed all the doors and windows on the structure, which limited fire growth before the first fire engine arrived.”

A kitten was rescued from the structure and treated for smoke inhalation with a complete recovery. No occupants, pets or firefighters were injured. The occupant was displaced from their home due to smoke and water damage but they were able to find accommodation for the evening, Sherrin stated.

A total of 17 firefighters and seven apparatus responded. BC Hydro, RCMP and BCAS also attended and provided services.

Fire investigation found that the source of the fire appeared to be from a small collection of discarded rechargeable batteries and cell phones. According to safety advice from the National Fire Protection Association, people should not put lithium-ion batteries in the trash. They should instead be taken to a recycling location, and not be kept in discarded piles.