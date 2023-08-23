Editorial: Fire risk reality

Understandably, the devastation wrought by recent wildfires in B.C., the rest of Canada and Hawaii has islanders rattled and wondering “what’s the plan?” for evacuating Salt Spring Island.

We know we have been lucky so far when it comes to wildfire, and most of Salt Spring is in a “moderate” rather than “high” risk category, but it seems likely that we will be impacted by a fire of significant size at some point in the future.

While some people want assurance that emergency planners and firefighters will prevent them from experiencing physical harm or property damage, there is no way to guarantee that. It’s not because the lead agency — the Capital Regional District (CRD) Salt Spring Emergency Program — and others like our fire department and the B.C. Wildfire Service are not prepared to respond to wildfires and/or effect evacuations. They are. But the terms “plan” and “emergency” don’t mingle well. How, when and where evacuation might occur would depend on where the fire is located and heading, as well as other factors.

As the 2023 Salt Spring Island Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan states: “Emergency planning, including evacuation planning, by the CRD focuses on rapid situation assessment, and an all hazards approach, rather than prescriptive plans that may quickly be overcome by situational uncertainty.”

The lack of specifics may not be what people want to hear, but it’s realistic. Also not comfort-making is knowing that the onus really does fall on us as individuals to take the time to learn about and use the emergency preparation resources available to us.

If you are not already connected to your neighbourhood POD as part of the CRD, send an email to ssipod@crd.bc.ca to be added. That’s your best assurance of being in the communication loop most relevant to your property. If anyone in your household has special needs, that will be recorded and factored into any emergency response.

Signing up for the CRD’s Public Alert Notification System to get alerts about emergency situations is another must, and other salient advice is detailed in our story in this week’s issue of the paper.

Unfortunately, fear and uncertainty are part of the new reality we and future generations must live with as world leaders have refused to respond meaningfully to the climate change warnings first issued decades ago. We had best get used to it.