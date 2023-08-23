Thursday, August 24, 2023
August 24, 2023
SEARCH
Bob Weeden, who has just released his new book called Small Forays Into Big Spaces: Eavesdropping At Conversations Between Nature and Culture.
Island Life

Bob Weeden launches new book at library

By Contributed Article

Bob Weeden’s new book, Small Forays Into Big Spaces, is ready to launch on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Salt Spring library’s program room.

Retiring to Salt Spring Island after a career practising and teaching environmental conservation in Alaska, Weeden farmed, helped in community projects and began reading broadly about our world. No surprise: his books and his conversations proved to him that everything is connected. “Start with a feather, end with a universe,” he says.

Weeden said Small Forays began with his scribbled comments on book margins. They were variously critical, praising, humorous or puzzled, but always delighted to find bigger patterns among facts and ideas. For Weeden, one notion stands out: that our cherished premise that human affairs are separable from nature, and dominant, is both silly and dangerous.

The book’s subtitle, Eavesdropping At Conversations Between Nature and Culture hints at its form, a journal of his explorations from 2008 to 2023. It develops broad themes: the everyday miracles in woods and meadows, the critical failures of industrial capitalism, our human prehistory (“When I grow up I’d like to be an archaeologist”), existence as seen by science and religion, and our blind substitution of profit for love of nature and of ourselves.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Fire prompts evacuation from Kings Lane 

Quick action from Salt Spring Island firefighters kept flames from spreading into temporary supportive housing units on Kings Lane, according to officials, who said...

Firefighter deployments valuable on several fronts

SUBMITTED BY SSIFPD TRUSTEES The Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District (SSIFPD) is proud to announce its commitment to supporting British Columbia’s wildfire efforts by...

Viewpoint: Bylaw 530 urgency confounds

By ELISSA POOLE Minks that slip inside a henhouse might kill 50 chickens, but only eat one. That’s overkill. I’d also categorize Bylaw 530 as overkill....

Getting people out of cars a challenge

By MIKE STACEY  Reading the Aug. 2 “More and safer travel methods suggested” In Depth piece, it became clear that the Viewpoint articles written by...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
clear sky
11.7 ° C
14.1 °
9.3 °
96 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Thu
18 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
23 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933