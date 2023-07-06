Friday, July 7, 2023
July 7, 2023
Youth arrested, witnesses sought in Ganges attack 

By Driftwood Staff

One person was arrested behind Island Savings after an alleged assault that carried on across multiple locations in downtown Ganges, according to police. 

Salt Spring Island RCMP is seeking witnesses, additional information and any possible CCTV video that might have captured the attack on a youth police identified as female. Police responded to a report around noon on July 4 that another youth, identified as male, was “punching and slapping” a victim over an unspecified period of time — and across several locations in Ganges, including Rotary Park, the intersection of Lower Ganges Road and Hereford Avenue, and the United Church Meadow park.  

Police confronted the alleged attacker and the event “ended,” according to RCMP Island District Advisory NCO Cpl. Alex Bérubé, “at the rear of a financial institution on McPhillips Ave.” 

“The male youth was arrested and the investigation continues,” said Cpl. Bérubé. “Anyone with information or who has possession of CCTV video is asked to contact the Salt Spring RCMP at 250-537-5555.”  

