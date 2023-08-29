Tuesday, August 29, 2023
August 29, 2023
SEARCH
Arts & Entertainment

Women of Note choir marks 30 years

By Gail Sjuberg

Women of Note choir celebrated 30 years of making music and friendship with an alumni party at Lions Hall on Aug. 15.

Eighteen of the almost 100 women who’ve been part of the choir since 1993 came to the potluck, including three who now live in Horsefly and Quesnel, B.C., and Petawawa, Ont. Two others “zoomed” in for the occasion.

Janice McLean has been a Women of Note member for the entire 30 years, and organized the celebration with current director Linda Quinn, (who has only missed one season in the last three decades).

The choir now consists of seven singers, Quinn said, but was originally a larger ensemble, initiated by Patricia MacFarlane and Dawn Penny Brooks, with Brooks as director. It was first called Cantabile Women’s Chorus before the Women of Note name was adopted in the spring of 1994.

The choir did initial performances at various events, with its first full concert called To Music . . . To Life! held at the United Church on June 9-10, 1995.

At the Aug. 15 celebration, messages sent from women who could not attend were shared by Quinn, and names of those who had passed away were read out and they were honoured with a song. The group also sang some of their favourite pieces from across the decades.

Judy Ellis, who attended from Quesnel where she now lives, told Quinn how much she enjoyed the gathering.

“It really was a special time being with you all and other choir members that I knew, meeting members who had been part of the choir before my time and meeting members who have joined the choir since I left.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

10-sailing schedule extended through September 

The popular and ambitious “peak season” ferry schedule between Fulford Harbour and Swartz Bay has been extended another month, as BC Ferries announced Monday...

Firefighters contain Maliview fire

SSI Fire Rescue News Release Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue (SSIFR) responded to a structure fire at 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the 200-block...

Nonprofits settle Seabreeze court case

Much of the legal conflict surrounding the former Seabreeze Inne has been resolved, according to a flurry of terse but decisive court documents released...

Fire prompts evacuation from Kings Lane 

Quick action from Salt Spring Island firefighters kept flames from spreading into temporary supportive housing units on Kings Lane, according to officials, who said...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
haze
12.6 ° C
14.8 °
10.8 °
96 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Wed
17 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
17 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933