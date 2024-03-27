Wellness fair and tour merge

The second annual Salt Spring Well-being Fair is shaping up for next weekend at Mahon Hall, with an island-wide “tour” feature added for the first time.

The fair presented by the island’s Navigator For Wellness group sees all kinds of health-care practitioners, healers, and food and product vendors bring their wares and abilities to the hall on Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It’s such a nice way for people to learn about what’s out there and the alternative supports that exist for them right now,” said co-organizer Cindy Clark.

“And as far as the practitioners go, it’s just really nice for them to be connected, and to know what other people are doing.”

A number of participants from last year’s inaugural event are returning, with new people also in the mix.

“Practitioners are engaging,” said Clark. “They liked it last year and they want to come back, so that’s great.”

Speakers or group activities will not be part of the 2024 fair, as last year organizers found people were too busy in conversations or with “taster” treatments to focus on a specific activity or speaker.

The first Salt Spring Island Wellness Tour sees a number of classes being offered. plus bookable sessions at Madrona Integrative Health, Solace Organic Spa and Hastings House’s Wellspring Spa.

Clark credited partnerships with bodies such as the Chamber of Commerce and the Harbour House Hotel with support for getting the Wellness Tour off the ground and promoting it off-island.

“I think we’re off to a good start,” she said.

Activities begin on Friday, April 5, with a Sound Bath event at Ganges Yoga Studio with Adam Huber at 7 p.m.

Ganges Yoga Studio is also the spot for Hatha Flow Yoga led by Howie Baral from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, and Debra Cobon offers Slow Flow Yoga there from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Also on Saturday, a Vinyasa Yoga and Yoga Walk event is at Sitaya’s south-end farm from 10 a.m. to noon, and Muneera offers Ayurvedic Tips for the Spring Season at Ganges Yoga Studio from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Sunday’s line-up begins with a Restorative Yoga session with Celeste Mallett Jason at Ganges Yoga Studio at 9 a.m.; Vinyasa Flow Yoga with Satiya at her farm at 10 a.m.; an Ayurvedic Cooking Class with Muneera at her home at 11 a.m.; and a Holistic Skin Care Demonstration with Lisa Thomaides at Bayview Cottage B&B at 1 p.m.

Pre-registration is required for all of the above-described events and spa treatments, with contact emails in the Salt Spring Island Wellness Tour Catalogue available at navigatorforwellness.com or in print form at various spots around the island.

As well, Salt Spring Island Natural Cemetery is offering tours on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with pre-registration done by phone to 250-653-9884.

“I like the idea that people can travel around and make it exciting and interesting and see different parts of the island,” said Clark.

She also noted how all longstanding popular island ventures, such as the Salt Spring Apple Festival, started small, and now people look forward to it every year.

“I’m hoping that the wellness tour and fair will become that for the island in the spring, and people will look forward to it and come back to it.”