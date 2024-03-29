Puzzles Weekly news quiz By Driftwood Staff March 28, 2024 FacebookTwitter Sign up for our newsletter and stay informed Receive news headlines every week with our free email newsletter. Please sign me up! Loading... Thank you for signing up! Your copy of Tidings will arrive in your inbox every Wednesday. Other stories you might like Weekly news quiz March 20, 2024 Test your knowledge of local affairs on Salt Spring Island and the Gulf Islands with the Gulf Island Driftwood News Quiz. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Weather Salt Spring Island clear sky enter location 1.9 ° C 5.9 ° -0.3 ° 99 % 2.1kmh 0 % Sat 8 ° Sun 9 ° Mon 9 ° Tue 12 ° Wed 13 °