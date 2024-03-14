Thursday, March 14, 2024
March 14, 2024
SEARCH
Puzzles

News quiz #1

By Driftwood Staff

Sign up for our newsletter and stay informed

Receive news headlines every week with our free email newsletter.

Other stories you might like

Video: Wet’suwet’en protest hits island

Salt Spring activists took to the streets in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en people last Tuesday, when around 120 people demonstrated outside of the Ganges...

Wrecked boat put to rest at last

A prominent stretch of Ganges Harbour finally has a clear view out to sea with the wreck of the Castle Finn removed Friday night. “It...

Editorial: Love for the library

Salt Spring’s public library has come a long way in 60 years.  From its origins in a room in Mouat’s store with 1,300 books to...

Youth learns business values

Responsibility, community service and a little extra cash are all good reasons to start a new enterprise.  Eleven-year-old Jason Mikanikian has been working with local...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Weather

Salt Spring Island
broken clouds
6.3 ° C
8.8 °
4.7 °
78 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Thu
7 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
11 °

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada
Office hours:
Monday–Thursday 9 am–4 pm
Friday 9 am–noon
250-537-9933

driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com