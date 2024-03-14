Puzzles News quiz #1 By Driftwood Staff March 14, 2024 FacebookTwitter Sign up for our newsletter and stay informed Receive news headlines every week with our free email newsletter. Please sign me up! Loading... Thank you for signing up! Your copy of Tidings will arrive in your inbox every Wednesday. Other stories you might like Video: Wet’suwet’en protest hits island February 19, 2020 Salt Spring activists took to the streets in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en people last Tuesday, when around 120 people demonstrated outside of the Ganges... Wrecked boat put to rest at last February 12, 2020 A prominent stretch of Ganges Harbour finally has a clear view out to sea with the wreck of the Castle Finn removed Friday night. “It... Editorial: Love for the library February 12, 2020 Salt Spring’s public library has come a long way in 60 years. From its origins in a room in Mouat’s store with 1,300 books to... Youth learns business values February 5, 2020 Responsibility, community service and a little extra cash are all good reasons to start a new enterprise. Eleven-year-old Jason Mikanikian has been working with local... LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Weather Salt Spring Island broken clouds enter location 6.3 ° C 8.8 ° 4.7 ° 78 % 2.6kmh 75 % Thu 7 ° Fri 9 ° Sat 11 ° Sun 12 ° Mon 11 °