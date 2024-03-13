Viewpoint: Community has changed

By JAIME HALAN-HARRIS

I moved to Salt Spring Island 16 years ago.

What attracted me so much to the Island was how kind everyone was to everyone regardless of status, including how the whole community held the homeless carefully and with love and compassion, as it should be.

Back then, and for years, the homeless population were mostly young adults and elderly who had experienced severe trauma in their lives.

Back then, due to the community’s care and compassion, we didn’t find young people overdosed on fentanyl. We also didn’t have parents with children sleeping in their cars or RVs on the side of the road, or worse, in tents in the forest so as to feel safe from being attacked.

Back then, we didn’t have RVs shot at or blown up or set on fire regardless of knowing who was in them.

Back then, it would have been unheard of to evict a single mom with three young children in winter.

Back then, we wouldn’t have so many rescue dogs that need homes and people would have supported a rescue without any other funding that housed and fed said dogs. Due to Covid, all rescue operations, including ours, are full.

Back then, we would be supported and appreciated for all that we do for the community and have done free for everyone and with care for many years.

Today, we have families with children homeless, youth dying of fentanyl, RVs destroyed, people told they cannot have roosters, and our rescue — Saltydog Retreat Kennel and Rescue — being told all dogs must be gone within 60 days.

Today, our community does not look the same, nor does it treat people equally like it did in the past.

Today, even though we hired an engineer and biologist to make sure we are protecting the water, people continue to try to close and remove the kennel, which means a drastic end for some of the rescued dogs if we do not stay open. We are not closing. If needed, we will move the kennel up to the spot on the property where the zoning is Rural, which allows the kennel, but we are not closing.

Today, we are fined $4,000 for keeping families, youth, war veterans and children safe and housed with a feeling of community — the community feeling that attracted me here 16 years ago.

Today, even though I paid a planner, a surveyor, a draftsperson and an engineer to complete my application to amend the official community plan and rezone — within seven days my application was sent back to me with a long list of things to do. Two days after that I received all the fines.

Today, I am doing said list with the help of a planner, engineer and biologist, and sending my application back in.

Why?

Because dogs deserve a safe place, as do people.

The writer operates SaltyDog Retreat, Kennel and Rescue on Blackburn Road.