Veterans, seniors offered complimentary ferry fares on Remembrance Day

In addition to flying vessel flags at half-mast — and observing two minutes of silence on ships and at terminals at 11:00 a.m — BC Ferries is offering complimentary passenger service on Remembrance Day to customers presenting official Canadian military identification or travelling in uniform.

BC Ferries is also extending complimentary passenger travel to B.C. seniors; generally, seniors travel free Monday through Thursday, except on provincial holidays. In a statement, BC Ferries said it was including Remembrance Day “in recognition of B.C. seniors’ valuable contributions to the province.”

Other transportation agencies offering free fares for veterans include BC Transit and TransLink; for BC Transit, all scheduled routes and handyDART services in the Victoria Regional Transit System will be free for all riders in uniform, active, retired and cadets, as well as those with Army, Navy or Air Force Association cards. TransLink is offering free transit on all services, including HandyDART, to veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces, police and fire departments, Canadian Coast Guard, and BC Ambulance Service.

The three agencies said they hope this service provides those that served our country a transportation option to recognize Remembrance Day events in their region. For more information, visit bctransit.com/Victoria, bcferries.com or @BCFerries on Twitter or translink.ca/remembrance.