Tour des Iles festival connects the islands this weekend

If you’re casting about for activities this Father’s Day weekend, fear not: Tour des Îles has you covered.

The popular inter-island connectivity-centred event returns Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18, with live music, belly dancing, games and prizes — plus donuts and coffee for the first 50 dads, courtesy the local Girl Guides, who will be doing a hamburger/veggie-burger concession from 10 a.m. in Centennial Park — all in tandem with a weekend of foot passenger service between the Southern Gulf Islands through AquaLink.

The weekend kicks off with live music from “Saltwater Cowboy” Alan Moberg on the dock at Fernwood Saturday from 8:15-10 a.m. (and again at 4:15); the Hen and Hound Brasserie (formerly the Fernwood Café) will feature live music at noon starting with the classic tunes and live loops of Gordo, followed by blues, folk and country with Two Bucks, folk-roots with the Marianne Grittani Band and “oldies with a new twist” from Sue Newman and Tom Bowler.

At the same time, back at Mateada in Ganges, five bands — and featured belly dancer Sarah — will play starting at noon, including contemporary jazz and Latin beat ensemble the K-Tones, “jazz on the edge” with the Frank Allen Four, Alan Moberg, Patsy Cline tributes (and more) from Sherry & Wilf, ska/reggae/rock/gypsy jazz from Stephen Vogler and rock with JP Maurice & Band.

Sunday morning’s Father’s Day in the Park program starts at 10 a.m. in Centennial Park with dynamic drum corps Samba du Soleil, followed by Sue Newman and Tom Bowler. Classic family picnic games begin at 11:15, with fun for the whole family, and Salt Spring’s 18-piece Swing Shift big band starts up the music again at noon.

Afternoon performances include the K-Tones, a return of belly dancer Sarah with her troupe Gazeera, the Marianne Grittani Band, vintage country and Cajun tunes from the Buck Dodgers Stringband, and a 4 p.m. performance from Salt Spring’s own Viva Chorale choir.

For the full schedule of boat times and to book a spot, and links to Tour des Îles event details on all of the Gulf Islands, visit tourdesiles.ca.