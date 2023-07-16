Monday, July 17, 2023
July 17, 2023
SEARCH
Maggie O'Scalleigh, who has taken over the reins of the Salt Spring Theatre Alive Society as artistic director. An annual general meeting of the society is set for Sunday, July 23 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Contact O’Scalleigh at jaynmags @gmail.com to get the link and for more information about how to get involved.
Arts & Entertainment

Theatre Alive invites AGM input under new director

By Gail Sjuberg

A long-running performing arts organization is undergoing another metamorphosis as Maggie O’Scalleigh takes the reins of the Salt Spring Theatre Alive Society.

Chris Humphreys had been artistic director of Theatre Alive since late in 2019, with a Jan. 1, 2020 staged reading of The Importance of Being Earnest the first show under his helm before facing the pandemic shutdown and the slow return to live performances of any kind.

When O’Scalleigh heard that Humphreys was unable to continue leading the organization, she jumped at the chance to become its artistic director.

O’Scalleigh was the producer, administrator and an instructor for StageCoach Theatre School from 2008-2014 and says her life passion has primarily been for musical theatre. She studied classical voice training in Toronto for five years before moving first to Victoria, and then to Salt Spring with her husband Jaysun and their then three-year-old child Kane in 2004.

The Theatre Alive society has deep roots on Salt Spring, first created by Diana Hayes and Yvonne Adalian in 1984 to bring innovative literary and theatre events to local audiences.

Humphreys, who just published his 22nd novel — Someday I’ll Find You — said he is so busy with writing and travelling, and “being a one-man band” with Theatre Alive was a lot of work, though rewarding.

“I felt fresh blood, with all the enthusiasm that Maggie brings, will allow more shows, a wider remit and lots of thinking entertainment for a hungry audience of Salt Springers,” he said.

O’Scalleigh plans to diversify Theatre Alive offerings and to hopefully increase revenue for ArtSpring at the same time.

“I want to see if we can find more programming through Theatre Alive that will get more bums in seats; people who wouldn’t necessarily have gone to ArtSpring before.”

As well, O’Scalleigh wants to present more stories from Black, Indigenous, people of colour and immigrant writers.

“There’s more playwrights coming forward, more stories being told, and readers theatre is really enacting a story,” she said.

O’Scalleigh is inviting participation and ideas from community members interested in theatre and story telling. The society’s annual general meeting will be held via Zoom on Sunday, July 23 at 6 p.m. Contact O’Scalleigh at jaynmags@gmail.com to get the link and for more information.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Body found at Long Harbour

A multi-agency search for a missing man ended tragically Thursday morning as a body was recovered from the shoreline in Long Harbour.  Salt Spring Island...

Viewpoint: More than meets the eye

By FRANTS ATTORP Those who control the process control the outcome. For evidence, look no further than political machinations on Salt Spring. As the Local Trust...

Elemental celebrates fine wood and metal craft

BY ELIZABETH NOLAN For Salt Spring Arts Artcraft’s second showcase exhibition of the season opens Friday, July 14 on the Mahon Hall stage with an...

Possible contamination of Beddis water system 

Salt Spring households on the Beddis water service are being told they must boil their water until further notice, as a water main break...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
scattered clouds
20.2 ° C
22.8 °
15.7 °
38 %
7.2kmh
40 %
Mon
20 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933