February 21, 2024
Island Life

‘Souper Bowl’ event unfolds Sunday

By Contributed Article

SUBMITTED BY THE CIRCLE EDUCATION

Two weeks after the NFL’s Super Bowl, The Circle Education is organizing the “other” Souper Bowl.

The Souper Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 25 is a fun, artsy and hearty fundraiser at the Salt Spring Wild Cider House Kitchen. This “football-less” event brings islanders together for a late lunch of soup and delicious sides while supporting The Circle Education’s Pass it On Boys program.

The Pass it on Boys participants will serve a vegetarian soup in unique handmade bowls — donated by Julie MacKinnon, owner of the Hey Julie School of Clay, and made by her friends and students — which you can take home after the event. Enjoy the soup, prepared and donated by the Salt Spring Wild Cider House Kitchen, with artisan bread from Francis Bread and soft cheeses from the Salt Spring Island Cheese Company.

All the proceeds of this fundraiser go to the Pass it On Boys program, an after-school cross-peer group mentorship program (Grades 8 to 12) that supports social/emotional well-being and healthy relationships by creating a trusted space for sharing, learning and practising important life skills.

Pass It On Boys is a unique offering that embraces an optimistic view of behaviour; helping boys and young men to develop goals, aspirations and a sense of self and agency based on what men need to become healthy, responsible and nurturing in their families and communities.

The Hey Julie School of Clay is a ceramics school on Salt Spring Island offering drop-in studio time, memberships and workshops for adults and children.

The Feb. 25 Souper Bowl event, with food, live music, door prizes and a unique ceramic bowl, runs from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $60 per person and can be ordered through revenue-can.keela.co/souper-bowl or by sending an e-transfer to info@thecircleeducation.org.

