Purses With Purpose online auction returns this week

SUBMITTED BY THE CIRCLE EDUCATION

The Circle Education is hosting its biennial spring fundraiser this coming week: the Purses With Purpose online auction. Over 90 new or gently used, high-quality purses, satchels and handbags are auctioned off between Thursday, April 13, and Sunday, April 16.

The auction features a broad collection of designer bags, around-town bags, backpacks, evening purses and even some celebrity bags. MP Elizabeth May has donated one of her purses to the auction and Canadian shoe designer John Fluevog contributed his fabulous Fluevog shoe purse. There is also a purse that travelled to London for a centenary Royal Garden party at Buckingham Palace!

The Circle Education delivers innovative, evidence-based social-emotional programs for children and youth on Salt Spring Island as well as the other Gulf Islands. All the proceeds will support the organization’s in-school and after-school programming.

Why Purses With Purpose? When working with young people, the facilitators talk a lot about identity, and the type of bag we carry is a perfect metaphor! Both the outside and the inside reveal a whole lot about who we are. We can ask ourselves: why do we choose the bags that we choose? What do they say about our style/personality? As for our inner selves, what do the contents of our purse tell us about what is important to us and what we need to feel comfortable when away from home. What does it symbolize about where we are at in our life, the responsibilities we carry, the passions that we hold?

You can find the auction at can.givergy.com/TheCircleEducation2023 or through www.thecircleeducation.org.