Wednesday, April 12, 2023
April 12, 2023
SEARCH
Janine Fernandes-Hayden, executive director of The Circle Education Society, with a Fluvog shoe purse that's part of this year's Purses With Purpose fundraiser for the society.
Island Life

Purses With Purpose online auction returns this week

By Contributed Article

SUBMITTED BY THE CIRCLE EDUCATION

The Circle Education is hosting its biennial spring fundraiser this coming week: the Purses With Purpose online auction. Over 90 new or gently used, high-quality purses, satchels and handbags are auctioned off between Thursday, April 13, and Sunday, April 16.

The auction features a broad collection of designer bags, around-town bags, backpacks, evening purses and even some celebrity bags. MP Elizabeth May has donated one of her purses to the auction and Canadian shoe designer John Fluevog contributed his fabulous Fluevog shoe purse. There is also a purse that travelled to London for a centenary Royal Garden party at Buckingham Palace!

The Circle Education delivers innovative, evidence-based social-emotional programs for children and youth on Salt Spring Island as well as the other Gulf Islands. All the proceeds will support the organization’s in-school and after-school programming.

Why Purses With Purpose? When working with young people, the facilitators talk a lot about identity, and the type of bag we carry is a perfect metaphor! Both the outside and the inside reveal a whole lot about who we are. We can ask ourselves: why do we choose the bags that we choose? What do they say about our style/personality? As for our inner selves, what do the contents of our purse tell us about what is important to us and what we need to feel comfortable when away from home. What does it symbolize about where we are at in our life, the responsibilities we carry, the passions that we hold?

You can find the auction at can.givergy.com/TheCircleEducation2023 or through www.thecircleeducation.org.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Island youth connects with diverse family history

This is the last interview in the Connecting the Dots series to celebrate World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development. In the...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
few clouds
4 ° C
6.7 °
2.1 °
74 %
2.6kmh
20 %
Thu
7 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
7 °
Mon
7 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933